Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 09:03 Hits: 3

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the $2 trillion package Wednesday night. It is designed to alleviate some of the worst effects of the economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

