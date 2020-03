Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 15:25 Hits: 3

The government is accused of letting Colombians linked with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia use its airspace to fly cocaine north through Central America to destinations in North America.

(Image credit: Matias Delacroix/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/26/821933849/u-s-unseals-drug-trafficking-charges-against-venezuelas-president-maduro?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics