Scarborough Chides GOPers Who Are Calling To Let Senior Citizens Die

Commenting on the growing number of Republicans saying we'll have to let people die in order to save the economy, Joe Scarborough says it looks like Republicans are willing to let people did in order to keep taking in corporate campaign contributions. "So this -- I don't know what -- I grew up in a baptist church and I heard a lot about abortion on the front end of life and euthanizing seniors on the other side of life. Let me just be clear: if we have scientists and doctors and medical professionals who have spent their lives using their God-given skills to save lives and you have the ability to help them save lives and you are telling the president not to do that, that is killing," Scarborough said. "In fact, that's -- there's no way that you can say, well, abortion's bad but killing a senior citizen, and by the way, it's now -- the nurse that died in the hospital was 48 years old and healthy. Got bad news for you, a lot of 30 and 40-year-olds are getting this and dying of it. So this argument that we're going to just let senior citizens die because they're no longer productive, that's the argument that is taking hold in the Republican party." "The president's a senior citizen, Mitch McConnell's a senior citizen," Mika said.

