You Won't Believe What Mnuchin Said To Pelosi

Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020

During her regular Thursday Press Conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed a jaw-dropping statement from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. In her meeting with @stevenmnuchin1 and @senatemajldr, @SpeakerPelosi offered a Prayer based upon the words of @Pontifex.Mnuchin's response: "You have quoted Pope Francis. I will quote the Markets." — Aidan Bricks (@AidanBricks) March 26, 2020 Sunday @SpeakerPelosi meeting with McConnell & Mnuchin.@SpeakerPelosi open with a prayer that @Pontifex used to pray for people helping people. Mnuchin prayer was for the stock market.

