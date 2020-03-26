Asked About His 'Easter Timeline,' Trump Whines About 'Fake News'

Articles

Donald Trump melted down. Why? Because a reporter dared to ask him pertinent questions during Wednesday's presser. Last week Trump seemed to be all in on social distancing, isolation and keeping businesses closed... until he reversed himself without telling his COVID-19 Task Force. Against Dr. Fauci's recommendations and ignoring the spread of the coronavirus, Trump told the American public he may want to open things up by Easter. Since Trump has no facts to justify sending people back to work in early April, he reverted to his usual vitriolic attacks on the reporter. Trump wishes the entire media would fawn all over him like OANN. The reporter asked if he changed his mind for his own political benefit, "You tweeted earlier linking the closing of the country to your election success in November." "Is your Easter timeline based on your political interests?" she asked. "What do you mean about my election success? No," Trump said. She continued, "Tweeting, you said the media wants the country to remain closed to hurt you. The media would like to see me do poorly in the election and I think I think -- " She interrupted, "Lawmakers and economists on both sides of the aisle have said that reopening the country by Easter is not a good idea. What is that plan based on," she asked. That was just too much for this odious narcissist. Trump waved both hands in front of him and said, "Just so you understand, "Are you ready?" Will he explain his reasoning?

