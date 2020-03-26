The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Peter 'I Hate China' Navarro Slams Pelosi For Hannity

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

The Trump White House is dangerously understaffed, and the staff they have is unqualified hacks like Peter Navarro. Note how he explains to Hannity what his job is, so Trump has a clue. This interview is so obviously a chance for Navarro to justify his employment to Donald J. Trump. Even Hannity ends the segment with a "great job," knowing who the audience of one is. And the attack on Pelosi is there to keep Donnie's interest up. Sad!

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/peter-i-hate-china-navarro-slams-pelosi

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version