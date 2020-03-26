Peter 'I Hate China' Navarro Slams Pelosi For Hannity

Articles

The Trump White House is dangerously understaffed, and the staff they have is unqualified hacks like Peter Navarro. Note how he explains to Hannity what his job is, so Trump has a clue. This interview is so obviously a chance for Navarro to justify his employment to Donald J. Trump. Even Hannity ends the segment with a "great job," knowing who the audience of one is. And the attack on Pelosi is there to keep Donnie's interest up. Sad!

