Dinesh D'Souza Suggests COVID-19 Is 'Mostly In Blue States'

Thursday, 26 March 2020

The folks over at Fox "News" thinks it's hilarious that real journalists would like Trump to stop lying to the public, and start releasing lifesaving equipment like ventilators and n95 masks to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic marching through the nation. Literally hilarious. Laura Ingraham said, "I was screaming laughing watching this..." referring to serious pleas calling for Trump to stop saying things like "this is just like the flu," and that hydroxychloroquine will cure this new coronavirus. That since he won't stop lying to the public, networks should stop airing his briefings. This makes Ingraham scream with laughter. That Trump is saying things that will kill people and the "lefty media" would like that to stop. Dinesh D'Felon (Pardoned by Trump!) not only shared in the giggles, but went further to spread another lie: that the disease is spreading in blue states faster than in red states.

