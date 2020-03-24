RNC sets sights on blue House seats in November

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 18:35 Hits: 3

As vulnerable House Democrats elected in 2018 look to defend their seats in November, the Republican National Committee continues to outraise the Democratic National Committee .

The RNC, which is turning its focus to critical House seats the party lost in the midterms, raised almost double the DNC in the most recent reporting period. The RNC raised more than $26.2 million in February, while the DNC raised nearly $12 million, according to new filings.

Looking to secure the party’s influence come November, the RNC will expand to support House races. So far this cycle, the RNC raised nearly $295 million to the DNC’s $115 million.

Coupled with the fundraising efforts of the RNC, the National Republican Congressional Committee raised more than $112.8 million through February to support House Republicans. Looking to defend and expand Democrats’ base in the House, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised over $154 million in additional support for vulnerable Democratic House members. The DCCC outraised the NRCC last month with $17.1 million to the NRCC’s over $15 million .

The RNC plans to spend at least $4 million deploying dozens of staffers to California, New Jersey, New York, Illinois and Nebraska by November, Politico reported earlier this month. The committee expects to spend millions more contacting voters in key presidential battleground states such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

It’s a notable play by the RNC to flip the 18 seats they need to take back the House in historically Democratic states. Last month’s announcement came as Republican challengers are being outraised by individual freshman Democrats, many of whom helped flip the House in 2018.

The RNC hopes to capitalize on strong Republican voter turnout in House elections since President Donald Trump is at the top of the ticket, according to Stephen Maynard Caliendo, a political analyst for CBS2 Chicago.

“With the right messaging, they [RNC] can make sure that people don’t just cast a vote for president and walk out,” Caliendo said. “There are going to be more Democrats voting, as well. That’s the reason they have to infuse the extra money now. They aren’t just resting on that hope.”

Fundraising among GOP operatives and outside groups has been strong. The Trump and RNC joint fundraising committee Trump Victory raised nearly $97 million in this cycle. However, individual Republicans are being criticized for their low fundraising numbers.

The spread of coronavirus is changing the way the RNC and individual candidates will raise and spend money in the future. Amid the pandemic, Trump’s campaign and the RNC are temporarily suspending in-person fundraising events, replacing them with virtual fundraisers. They plan to continue to raise money through direct mail and the conservative online fundraising platform, WinRed.

Most of the freshman Democrats being targeted by the GOP are outraising their Republican opponents. About 42 of the most endangered House Democrats collectively raised $28.5 million in the last three months of 2019. Trump carried 30 of 42 vulnerable House districts in 2016.

CQ Roll Call identified contentious House races in Illinois and New York where Democrats ousted Republican incumbents. Freshman Illinois Democrats Reps. Lauren Underwood and Rep. Sean Casten are raising big for their House races in the Chicago suburbs . Both ousted incumbent Republicans in 2018.

Casten raised more than $2.7 million, outraising his competitors such as former state Rep. Jeanne Ives by nearly $1.9 million through the end of February. Underwood raised over $2 million more than Republican competitor state Sen. Jim Oberweis. Oberweis was accused of violating state campaign finance laws before winning the nomination.

Now that nominees are being selected via primaries, Republican fundraising efforts for House GOP candidates will start to shift immediately, Caliendo said.

Democrats flipped six districts in California in 2018. In the state’s empty seat in the 25th District , the Super Tuesday race ended in a runoff election in May where assemblywoman Christy Smith will face Republican opponent Mike Garcia. Smith raised more than $1.1 million while Garcia raised slightly more than $1.2 million. Smith received extra help from the DCCC that spent more than $467,000 in ads that attacked Garcia.

A pair of New York Reps. Max Rose and Anthony Brindisi both unseated GOP House members in 2018. In their reelection bids, both also outraised their Republican challengers. In 2019, Rose raised nearly $3.4 million ahead of the June 23 race . In a toss-up election for the state’s 22nd District , Brindisi raised more than $2.2 million.

The RNC is paying close attention to Nebraska’s 2nd District where progressive candidate Kara Eastman is challenging Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) for a second time. Through the end of January, Eastman raised over $465,000 for her rematch against Bacon, but has nearly spent it all. Bacon raised over $1.4 million. Eastman is backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). As Nebraska allocates electoral votes by congressional district, this race could be key to the presidential contest as well.



