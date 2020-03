Articles

Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020

The Senate will leave town after passing a coronavirus stimulus package and not return until April 20, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced late Wednesday night.The Senate unanimously passed a massive stimulus bill that costs...

