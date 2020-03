Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 02:29 Hits: 9

The Senate has struck a historic $2 trillion deal in response to the coronavirus pandemic to provide relief for Americans, businesses and the health care industry.

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/25/820759545/read-2-trillion-coronavirus-relief-bill?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics