The Right Would Smear The Left Even If A Giant Meteor Was Headed Toward The U.S.

I think this is sensible: White House officials expressed growing alarm on Tuesday about the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, advising people who have passed through or left the city to place themselves in a 14-day quarantine.... About 60 percent of the new cases in the country were in the New York City metropolitan area.... Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said they were very concerned about people from New York City spreading the virus. “We are starting to see new cases across Long Island that suggest people have left the city,” Dr. Birx said. “We can have a huge impact if we unite together.” All of which might engender empathy in a normal human being. Not our president, of course.

