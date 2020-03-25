The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'Shut Up!' Dem Senator Slams GOP Colleagues For Holding Up Stimulus Bill

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Senator Mazie Hirono is out of patience with her selfish Republican colleagues, especially Senators Tim Scott, Lindsey Graham and Rick Scott. They are holding up the passage of a massive stimulus bill with massive corporate subsidies because some poor schmuck in Alabama might get more in his unemployment check than he does in his paycheck. Let that sink in for a minute. The bill provides that the usual unemployment benefit will be bumped up by $600 per check to replace income lost while the nation locks down to slow the spread of COVID-19. Because states like Alabama and Florida have such stingy unemployment benefits, a worker might receive more in his/her unemployment check than they would in their paycheck. Hence, the Senators' objections. Senator Mazie Hirono objects to their objections. Strongly. Here's what she told Ali Velshi in response to his question about their stall.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/shut-dem-senator-slams-gop-colleagues

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version