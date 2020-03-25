'Shut Up!' Dem Senator Slams GOP Colleagues For Holding Up Stimulus Bill

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020

Senator Mazie Hirono is out of patience with her selfish Republican colleagues, especially Senators Tim Scott, Lindsey Graham and Rick Scott. They are holding up the passage of a massive stimulus bill with massive corporate subsidies because some poor schmuck in Alabama might get more in his unemployment check than he does in his paycheck. Let that sink in for a minute. The bill provides that the usual unemployment benefit will be bumped up by $600 per check to replace income lost while the nation locks down to slow the spread of COVID-19. Because states like Alabama and Florida have such stingy unemployment benefits, a worker might receive more in his/her unemployment check than they would in their paycheck. Hence, the Senators' objections. Senator Mazie Hirono objects to their objections. Strongly. Here's what she told Ali Velshi in response to his question about their stall.

