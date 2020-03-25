Finally! Leaders Agree To Record Stimulus Bill That's Expected To Pass Today

Articles

Senate leaders and the White House have agreed to a $2 trillion stimulus package for the biggest economic package in U.S. history. The Senate and the House are expected to vote on the final version today. John Berman asked CNN business correspondent Christine Romans for the details. "Well, you know, checks for millions of American families, you know. And that's one thing that will come out pretty quickly, once they figure out how to get those out the door. They want to do that quickly, the treasury secretary said, so maybe in the next couple weeks," she said. "But there's also a whole bunch of money here for hospitals, for local communities who are going to need the money as this pandemic gets worse here. So, you've got hundreds of billions of dollars for companies, hundreds of billions of dollars for the health care system and hundreds of billions of dollars for American workers. There's also better jobless benefits, and this is something Democrats were really, really pushing for. They know there will be millions of people out of work who are going to be needing bigger checks for a longer period of time, John." "Talk to me about the jobless benefits, because that's very interesting. There's different money coming in different ways here, and Democrats have argued that boosted unemployment benefits actually gets more money to more people in need more quickly. "

