Frustrated Joe Biden: 'Why Doesn't He Just Act Like A President?'

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 13:25 Hits: 8

In an interview with Nicolle Wallace yesterday, Joe Biden expresses his frustration with Trump's refusal to implement the Defense Production Act. "If he is not going to use it, lend it to somebody else. You're a wartime president? Act like that. We cannot waste any more time," Biden said. "I laid out in detail a plan I thought we should be implementing a couple days ago and didn't get that much coverage, national coverage, but they tell me over, I think, 3.5 million people watched it online. And so, I'm learning how to deal with the vehicles that are available to get news out and get -- communicate with people," he said. "Think about this. I am so -- this sounds corny. I'm so proud to be an American right now. Look at the way the nation is responding, ordinary people reach out. Look at the doctors and first responders. I was talking to the firefighters. These folks are risking their lives. They're not -- i talked about we had a discussion announcing saying we had to restore the soul of this country. Stop appealing to prejudice and the like. None of the folks, none of the docs are saying by the way, you're black, white, Chinese, you're this, you're that. They're just doing it," he said. As another example, he talked about how volunteers are contacting cancer patients who are alone and frightened.

