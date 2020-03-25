Brit Hume And Tucker Carlson Discuss Who Should Live And Who Should Die

Articles

Tucker Carlson asked Brit Hume what he thought about Dan Patrick's suggestion that we reopen businesses and shrug off the risk to older people to save the economy. "Well, I think he's essentially saying something that's not terribly different from what the president and Governor Cuomo have been saying. Which is that this, what we're living in now, this circumstance as we try to beat this virus, is not sustainable. That the utter collapse of the country's economy, which many think will happen if this goes on much longer, is an intolerable result," Hume said. "And that, he is saying, for his own part, that he'd be willing to take a risk of getting the disease if that's what it took to allow the economy to move forward. And he said that because he's late in life, you know, that he would be perhaps more willing then he might've been at a younger age. Which seems to me to be an entirely reasonable viewpoint." (Sure! The same people who have made a religion of worshipping zygotes are very, very good at cognitive dissonance, so of course it's "an entirely reasonable viewpoint" to let seniors die!) Hume continued, "Now, I guess a lot of people think that, you know, as your previous guest just suggested, that, you know, any kind of risk with anybody's life is intolerable. And I think, you know, we live with the risk of, you know, seasonal influenza every year and thousands upon thousands die from it. But we do not, as has been pointed out, shut down the economy to combat it."

