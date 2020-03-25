The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Deadly Polio Epidemic And Why It Matters For Coronavirus

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Carl Kurlander, University of Pittsburgh The fear and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic may feel new to many of us. But it is strangely familiar to those who lived through the polio epidemic of the last century. Like a horror movie, throughout the first half of the 20th century, the polio virus arrived each summer, striking without warning. No one knew how polio was transmitted or what caused it. There were wild theories that the virus spread from imported bananas or stray cats. There was no known cure or vaccine.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/deadly-polio-epidemic-and-why-it-matters

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version