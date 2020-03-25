The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox News Refuses To Run Ad On Trump's COVID Failures

Fox News is right-wing propaganda, but you knew that. You also know that Fox News, like every cable news outlet, is very interested in selling ads. But it turns out they rejected this ad, from the pro-Biden super PAC "Unite The Country." Wonder why? Last night, @FoxNews rejected our latest ad called “Crisis Comes." Here’s the ad they don’t want you to see. #covid19 #coronaviruspic.twitter.com/G8HvZ3AST2 — Unite the Country (@UniteCountryPAC) March 25, 2020 You can tell when a political ad hits the sweet spot and tells the truth about Donald Trump. Fox won't run those ads.

