Fox News Refuses To Run Ad On Trump's COVID Failures

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 16:37 Hits: 11

Fox News is right-wing propaganda, but you knew that. You also know that Fox News, like every cable news outlet, is very interested in selling ads. But it turns out they rejected this ad, from the pro-Biden super PAC "Unite The Country." Wonder why? Last night, @FoxNews rejected our latest ad called “Crisis Comes." Here’s the ad they don’t want you to see. #covid19 #coronaviruspic.twitter.com/G8HvZ3AST2 — Unite the Country (@UniteCountryPAC) March 25, 2020 You can tell when a political ad hits the sweet spot and tells the truth about Donald Trump. Fox won't run those ads.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/fox-news-refuses-run-ad-trumps-covid