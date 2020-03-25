The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How Are Your Right Wing Relatives Dealing With The Pandemic?

Like a lot of you out there, I've got loved ones that I've lost to Fox "news," and lots of people whom I care about and interact with in real life who are Republicans and Trump supporters. It's been something watching this administration's incompetence finally hit them squarely in the face and seeing their reaction to it. For the most part, they're just scared. My retired friends who are all in the high risk category are terrified about even going to the grocery store and doing their best to keep themselves safe. Since the quarantines started, I personally haven't heard anyone downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic, even though a few of them were doing just that before the virus started to spread in the United States. I tried to get through to my Republican father just how dangerous Fox has been with spreading outright lies about the pandemic and downplaying it, only to have him try to "both sides" me with how terrible he thinks all of the media is, and then resort to the "I don't want to argue with you about politics" line of defense to get out of talking about a subject he knows he can't defend.

