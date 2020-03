Articles

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Tuesday that he has tested negative for the coronavirus but will remain in quarantine for the remainder of the 14-day period.“Thankfully I’ve tested negative for COVID-19. Nevertheless, guidance from my physician,...

