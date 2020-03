Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 20:36 Hits: 6

The coronavirus pandemic has incubated many rumors, from suggestions that a national lockdown is being planned to military deployments. FEMA is trying to dispel these myths through a website.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/24/820957221/federal-emergency-management-agency-launches-website-to-combat-false-rumors?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics