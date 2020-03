Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 21:03 Hits: 9

President Trump and other U.S. officials touted Tuesday that the United States had surpassed South Korea in total coronavirus tests. But South Korea is far outpacing the U.S. per capita.

(Image credit: John Locher/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/03/24/820981710/fact-check-u-s-testing-still-isnt-close-to-what-south-korea-has-done?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics