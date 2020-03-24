Pandemic, Distance Learning, Shows Urgent Need Treat Internet As Public Utility

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 21:46 Hits: 12

While Senate Democrats continue to hold the line against a third GOP coronavirus package condemned as a corporate bailout that leaves behind the nation's most vulnerable, concerns about remote education and digital connectivity during the pandemic are rising, bolstering the argument for treating the internet as a public utility like water and electricity. In a letter Sunday to Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), 20 senators requested that the new COVID-19 relief package include at least $2 billion in E-Rate funds for schools and libraries to provide hotspots or other Wi-Fi capable devices for students lacking internet access at home.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/pandemic-distance-learning-shows-urgent