Kafkaesque Battle For Religious Freedom Coming To The Screen

For 15 years, the Military Religious Freedom Foundation has been defending the men and women who defend America when their First Amendment religious freedom comes under attack from fundamentalist religious zealots. The close-knit tribal, hierarchical culture of the military makes it virtually impossible for individual servicemembers to stand up for themselves, which is what makes MRFF an invaluable life-saver in countless incidents—hundreds every month that never see the light of day—as well as a handful every year that do gain attention, but are rarely well understood by those outside of the military. But that's about to change. On March 18, MRFF Founder and President Mikey Weinstein announced a deal with screenwriter and producer Jesse Maiman to tell MRFF's story in a feature film or tv series. "I am just thrilled to be able to announce this," Weinstein said in a press release. "Jesse is a genuinely gifted young screenwriting talent. He has been able to grasp and capture the raw essence and myriad complexities of the often brutal MRFF civil rights advocacy mission as no one else in Hollywood has ever done before." "Mikey’s tireless advocacy on behalf of service-members and their families is not only an inspiration, but also a wake up call," Maiman said. "It demands we ask the question, ‘Do we know what’s happening in our military?’ His stranger- than-fiction battles with politicians, pundits, power brokers, and zealots provide an entertaining tapestry for examining that core question."

