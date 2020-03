Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 09:00 Hits: 0

"Do not believe the disinformation campaigns," Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf tweeted. "Please do not pass it along. Use trusted local and federal government sources."

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/24/820141429/femas-fight-against-disinformation-from-national-lockdown-rumors-to-stockpiling?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics