Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 18:00 Hits: 10

Groups opposed to abortion rights have signed a letter asking federal health officials to urge abortion providers to "cease operations" in an effort to preserve medical equipment.

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/03/24/820730777/anti-abortion-rights-groups-ask-hhs-to-urge-end-to-abortion-during-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics