Mike Pence Gaslights Cuomo's Request For Ventilators

Earlier this morning Andrew Cuomo of New York demanded to know why the federal government is hoarding 20,000 ventilators in its stockpile and only sent 400, in what he characterized as a death sentence to many New Yorkers. Your first priority is health. You have 20,000 ventilators in the stockpile. Release the ventilators to New York.'” “How can we be in a situation where you can have New Yorkers possibly dying because they can’t get a ventilator, but a federal agency saying, I’m going to leave the ventilators in the stockpile?” he added. “I mean, have we really come to that point?” During a Town Hall-type event on Fox News, host Bill Hemmer interviewed the supposed leader of the task force, Mike Pence. Hemmer's first question was about Gov Cuomo's demand for thousands of stockpiled ventilators. Hemmer said, "Moments ago New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo is imploring the construction immediately of up to 30,000 ventilators to be shipped to New York." "What would be the hold up?" the Fox News host asked. Pence's response was typical gaslighting and obfuscation of the question. Like the rest of the White House, Pence refused to answer any specific question about Coronavirus solutions. Instead, he glorified Trump's reaction to the virus. Pence replied, "Let me say first and foremost as the president announced action earlier this week from New York to Washington State for California."

