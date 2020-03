Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 18:09 Hits: 1

The Senate on Monday failed to advance a massive coronavirus stimulus package for the second time in as many days. Senators voted 49-46, falling short of the three-fifths support necessary to move forward with a “shell” bill, which the text of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/489033-senate-fails-to-advance-coronavirus-stimulus-bill-for-second-time-in-two-days