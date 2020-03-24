Jerry Falwell Jr. Opens Liberty University To Students So They Won't 'Disrupt Their College Life'

Articles

Tuesday, 24 March 2020

Amidst what Surgeon General Jerome Adams predicted would be the worst week so far of COVID-19 cases and deaths, right-wing Christian nut-job Jerry Falwell Jr. has decided to go against the tide and open his university back up to students. Not only that, he ordered — ordered — the faculty back to work. Why? “I think we have a responsibility to our students — who paid to be here, who want to be here, who love it here — to give them the ability to be with their friends, to continue their studies, enjoy the room and board they’ve already paid for and to not interrupt their college life,” Falwell said. Let the kids have fun! They have paid for their dorms! We wouldn't want to have to give them refunds, would we? Let's see how nearby, sanely-run universities have decided to handle things: In response to the pandemic, several nearby institutions have instructed faculty to work remotely and have limited dorms to students unable to return home. At the University of Lynchburg, 19 students continue to live in dorms while at Randolph College just five remain on campus. In contrast with other schools, Liberty’s dorms, academic buildings, library and fitness center remain open.

