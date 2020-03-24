Sean Hannity Whines About The 'Media Mob' Reporting On His Network's Dangerous COVID-19 Lies

Articles

Fox and Trump have been spreading dangerous lies and doing their best to downplay the COVID-19 pandemic for weeks on end now, and it appears the pressure may finally be getting to Sean Hannity, who spent a good portion of his show this Monday lashing out at the so-called "media mob" for daring to quote him, his fellow propagandists, and Trump and the reversals they've made after originally calling legitimate concern over the virus nothing more than a "hoax" designed to keep Trump from being reelected. HANNITY: Now clearly Congress has a twenty two percent approval rating for a reason. They're almost as unpopular as the media mob. Now tonight Americans have lost all trust in the mob, in the media, because... for good reasons.

