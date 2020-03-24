The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Andrew Cuomo Demands HHS Release 20K Stockpiled Ventilators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Tuesday pleaded with the President of the United States to release 20,000 ventilators that have been stockpiled by the federal government. During his daily pandemic briefing, Cuomo said that New York needs an additional 30,000 ventilators due to the spike in coronavirus cases. “The federal government has 20,000 ventilators, or thereabouts, in the federal stockpile,” Cuomo explained. “Secretary [Alex Azar] runs an agency called HHS — Health and Human Services. I asked the secretary, ‘Look at the first word in the title of the agency you run. It is health. Your first priority is health. You have 20,000 ventilators in the stockpile. Release the ventilators to New York.'” Editor's note (Frances Langum): Some doctors are getting creative on how to ventilate multiple patients with one ventilator, because this is where we are. (h/t Susan Madrak) [embed eid="39670" /]

