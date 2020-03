Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 23:14 Hits: 5

GOP senators say they do not expect a deal on a mammoth stimulus package on Monday, even as negotiations continue.Members of the Senate Republican leadership team emerged from a closed-door meeting on Monday predicting that congressional leadership...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/489132-top-gop-senators-dont-expect-coronavirus-stimulus-deal-on-monday