Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 23:49 Hits: 14

President Trump says 50,000 could die from the flu. So far, the Centers for Disease Control says it's 23,000 this season. But, regardless, you can't really compare the flu to coronavirus.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/03/23/820435849/fact-check-trump-says-50-000-could-die-from-flu-so-far-its-half-that?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics