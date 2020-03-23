Marco Rubio Attcks The Chinese For Only Being 'Interested In Their Image' With COVID-19 Response

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020

As we've already discussed here, the right and Republicans have been looking for anyone to scapegoat over the spread of the coronavirus other than Dear Leader Trump, and the viewers were treated to yet another example of that on this weekend's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Rubio was asked by Bartiromo about the timeline of the Chinese response to the virus, and was more than happy to pile on in attacking them for making this worse, which they have, but was unwilling to utter a single word criticizing Trump for his weeks of denying the pandemic and its severity, delaying testing, calling it a "Democratic hoax," and some sort of evil plot designed to keep him from being reelected.

