Larry Kudlow Makes The 'Die Quickly So We Can Restart The Economy' Argument For Trump

Published on Monday, 23 March 2020

Arguing that "the cure can't be worse than the problem," Larry Kudlow argued that reviving the economy was more important than saving lives. “The president is right. The cure can’t be worse than the disease,” Kudlow said on Fox News Channel. “And we’re going to have to make some difficult trade-offs.” This comes after Trump tweeted that same language after midnight last night in all caps: At the time, it was unclear what "15-day period" he was referring to, and what decision he was talking about. But since then, reports have emerged that he's getting tired of listening to medical experts. The Washington Post reports that he's restless and tired of talking about the virus all the time, every day. Here's a suggestion for that: Quit doing the joke press conferences every day.

