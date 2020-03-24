The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Jennifer Rubin: OANN's Chanel Rion Is A 'Propagandist' And A 'Kook'

Category: World Politics Hits: 23

There's a growing chorus calling for networks to stop running live coverage and streaming of Trump's horrifying COVID-19 "task force" press conferences. The theory is that Trump is holding these daily disaster briefings because he can no longer hold rallies. Helping to verify this, Joy Reid and Jennifer Rubin pointed to a couple of extremely questionable "reporters" being allowed into the briefing room, whose job it seemed to be to fluff and soothe the ego-in-chief: Sean Spicer and Chanel Rion. You remember Rion, right? The one who asked with faux outrage if Trump considered "Chinese food" racist "because it's food that originates in China?" (pssst...Chanel...most American Chinese food *isn't* even food that originated in China, but whatever...) Then she went on to assert that "major left-wing news media" had "teamed up with Chinese Communist Party narratives" by calling out the language he uses surrounding COVID-19 as racist. Yeah, THAT Chanel Rion. Jennifer Rubin had a great deal to say about Rion, none of it flattering, all of it accurate:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/jennifer-rubin-calls-oanns-chanel-rion

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version