Jennifer Rubin: OANN's Chanel Rion Is A 'Propagandist' And A 'Kook'

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 02:00

There's a growing chorus calling for networks to stop running live coverage and streaming of Trump's horrifying COVID-19 "task force" press conferences. The theory is that Trump is holding these daily disaster briefings because he can no longer hold rallies. Helping to verify this, Joy Reid and Jennifer Rubin pointed to a couple of extremely questionable "reporters" being allowed into the briefing room, whose job it seemed to be to fluff and soothe the ego-in-chief: Sean Spicer and Chanel Rion. You remember Rion, right? The one who asked with faux outrage if Trump considered "Chinese food" racist "because it's food that originates in China?" (pssst...Chanel...most American Chinese food *isn't* even food that originated in China, but whatever...) Then she went on to assert that "major left-wing news media" had "teamed up with Chinese Communist Party narratives" by calling out the language he uses surrounding COVID-19 as racist. Yeah, THAT Chanel Rion. Jennifer Rubin had a great deal to say about Rion, none of it flattering, all of it accurate:

