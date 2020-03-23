Politics Podcast: How COVID-19 Is — And Isn’t — Changing Politics

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020

According to the latest polling, the spread of COVID-19 has disrupted the daily lives of the vast majority of Americans. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how that broad effect has — and has not — changed partisan politics. They also ask how the pandemic has shaken up the 2020 general election.

