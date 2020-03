Articles

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned on Monday that a massive coronavirus stimulus package could be delayed for days unless every senator agrees to speed it up. McConnell's comments come after Senate Democrats blocked the ...

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/489066-mcconnell-warns-coronavirus-stimulus-bill-could-be-delayed-for-days