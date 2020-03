Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 20:12 Hits: 6

Joe Biden gave a speech from his home in Delaware, streamed online, criticizing President Trump's response to the coronavirus. Biden plans to be more visible while campaign events are on hold.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/23/820293486/biden-speaks-from-home-critizing-trumps-response-and-plans-on-greater-visibility?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics