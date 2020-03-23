AOC Destroys GOP On Bailouts For Big Business In Emergency Relief Package

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 20:59 Hits: 5

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez appeared on "State of the Union" yesterday to discuss Congress' attempts to pass an economic relief bill in the face of the virtual standstill caused by COVID-19. The Senate's bill contained multiple provisions that appeared awfully sweet to large corporations, and gave nearly free reign to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to write the checks. Thankfully, and thanks to Democratic solidarity, the bill failed. AOC explained with clarity and urgency what is truly needed to get the economy moving. Unsurprisingly, it's the most humane solution, as well. Write the checks to the people who have to pay their bills, and whose paychecks have disappeared as a result of this pandemic.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/aoc-destroys-gop-bailouts-big