Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 16:54 Hits: 13

Tensions are high in the Senate after Democrats blocked a procedural vote to allow the Senate to move forward on an economic rescue package to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image credit: Senate Television via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/23/820082132/bipartisan-coronavirus-financial-rescue-deal-eludes-congress?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics