Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 17:27 Hits: 16

Joe Biden used a new livestream apparatus to call for a more urgent response from the White House. Biden is expected to be more present in the coming days to push back on Trump's daily briefings.

(Image credit: Joe Biden/Screenshot by NPR)

