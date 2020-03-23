Two Bundy Standoff Figures From Idaho Try To Parlay Far-Right Hero Status Into Elected Office

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 12:00 Hits: 6

Idaho’s voters have a long history of electing politicians from the far-right side of the aisle, and in recent years have shown a propensity for electing far-right extremists from the “Patriot”/militia movement. This year, Idahoans will even have the opportunity to vote for two participants in an infamous militia-led standoff with federal agents. The two men—Eric “EJ” Parker and O. Scott Drexler—are planning to run for a seat in the Idaho Legislature and for sheriff of a rural county. Both were charged with federal crimes over their roles in the 2014 armed standoff in Bunkerville, Nevada, led by “Patriot” rancher Cliven Bundy.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/two-bundy-standoff-figures-idaho-try