Rand Paul Went About His Business While Waiting For Test Results, Endangering GOP Senate Majority

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 13:00 Hits: 6

For those that don't know, Senator Rand Paul is actually an ophthalmologist, aka doctor. So you would expect that someone who had undergone testing for the coronavirus after learning they had been exposed would take the responsible steps of self-quarantining until they knew the result. You would be wrong. Why? Because Rand Paul continued to go about his meetings and regular routine on Capitol Hill, including many working lunches with Senate Republicans (which may have happened before his test) and visits to the Senate gym after he was tested and before he discovered he was positive for COVID-19. After hearing about Senator/Doctor Rand Paul's ridiculously stupid behavior, Twitter erupted: In case you weren't convinced about how shitty a human Rand Paul is, he was spotted in the STILL-OPEN (!?) Senate Gym after being tested for COVID-19.His results came back positive.Apparently, Sen. Paul is an MD.#COVIDIOTS — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 22, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/senator-and-doctor-rand-paul-goes-congress