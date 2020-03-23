Mississippi Governor Refuses To Act On Coronavirus, Offers Prayer Instead

Articles

"To date, Tate Reeves has chosen not to give a state directive on social distancing, group size and which businesses and activities should shut down, as governors of other states facing a growing coronavirus crisis have done." - Mississippi Free Press He did offer a prayer for Mississippi though yesterday. And asked our Heavenly Father to watch over President Trump and Vice President Pence and the rest of their leadership team. Source: Hill Reporter There have been a number of Governors who have worked aggressively to combat the spread of Coronavirus. While some have been Democrats like Andrew Cuomo (CA) and Gavin Newsome (CA), Republicans like Mike DeWine (OH) and Larry Hogan (MD) have also issued strong social distancing policies. But what happens when the Governor refuses to do anything to protect the citizens of the state? That’s become the case in Mississippi where local Mayors and State Senators say Gov. Tate Reeves refuses to institute any closures. Reeves ordered Mississippi school’s to close in the middle of April [Ed. Closed until April 17]. Since then, though, he’s given little directive on how the counties should go forward.

