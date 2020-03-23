Ben Carson: Trump Is Promoting Untested Drug Because He's A Businessman

Articles

Trump surrogates will say anything at all to defend and protect Donald Trump from his narcissistic and imbecilic thoughts and words to Americans, especially during a pandemic. For a few days now Donald Trump has promoted the idea that a malaria drug might be useful in combating the virus to the point where Dr. Fauci was forced to explain this drug has not been tested as a treatment and there is no data to support the hypothesis. Fox News hosts like Laura Ingraham and others have been parroting Donald Trump's call for the use of hydroxyquinoline, an antimalarial medication. No matter what Trump says he always has the backing of his State-sponsored TV network. Saturday night, Jeanine Pirro trotted out Trump supporter and HUD Secretary Ben Carson, who was allegedly a doctor at one time but has since abandoned that to be a flack for Trump. Still, he's a former brain surgeon from John Hopkins so you'd hope to hear a real medical opinion. Instead we get another imbecile trying to validate Trump's idiotic suggestions that an untested drug could help those suffering. "I realize this doesn't have FDA approval for individuals who now have the coronavirus, but is it available for those who want to be able to use it until we get to the point where we have a cure or at least a vaccine?" Pirro asked hopefully. "These are prescription drugs that they have utilized for many, many years," Carson replied. "With hydroxyquinoline, it has been used for malaria for decades but it hasn't been used in this particular context." No sh*t.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/ben-carson-trump-promoting-unproven