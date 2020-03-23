Trump Mocks Mitt Romney For Going Into 'Self Quarantine'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 15:25 Hits: 5

During yesterday's marathon of a supposed coronavirus update (really a poorly-disguised Trump rally), a reporter asked Donald about the health of Rand Paul and when was the last time he'd seen him. Trump said, "Gee, I think it was quite a while ago." The reporter then asked about four other Republican senators who are in isolation and inquired about the rules of voting within the Senate because of their absence. Trump interrupted and asked, "Who are they?" "Romney and Sen. Mike Lee, also of Utah, said they would self-quarantine Sunday after news of Paul’s diagnosis. Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, and Rick Scott, R-Florida, are also in self-quarantine after contact with individuals who tested positive," Slate reported. Utah senator Mitt Romney, a Republican Trump critic was listed as one of four other Republican in isolation and the reporter continued to ask about the vote on the stimulus package when Trump interrupted. “Romney’s in isolation?” he asked? “Gee, that’s too bad. Go ahead,” Trump replied with sarcasm draped around every letter. The reporter asked, “Do I detect sarcasm there, sir?” “No, none whatsoever,” Trump replied.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-mocks-mitt-romney-going-self