Monday, 23 March 2020

Thank you, David Corn, for reminding viewers that MAGA Trumpers ignoring the COVID warnings are a result of 40 years of the Republican Party and right wing media telling their sycophants, that "you can't trust the government." From Sunday's AM Joy:

