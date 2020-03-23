Of Course: Fox News Attacks On Dr. Anthony Fauci Begin

Articles

Published on Monday, 23 March 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the voice of reason in the Trump administration's so-called Coronavirus Task Force. He is often the lone voice of science in the White House as the nation tries to combat the spread, containment, and treatment of the coronavirus. And the White House is making ridiculous demands upon him. He's frequently had to strike a balance between supporting the so-called president, and correcting Trump's firehose of misleading information during his daily media re-election rallies AKA "press briefings." But it's Dr. Fauci's clarity that has given the American people hope. Hope that there are competent people working on the pandemic. Last week I reported that Laura Ingraham criticized the doctor for moving too slow and being an old-school bureaucrat because he fluffed off the idea that a malaria drug should be used to combat the symptoms of COVID-19. On Sunday night, former advisor to the conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron (who instituted the devastating austerity program in the UK) and now Fox News host Steve Hilton, attacked Dr. Fauci for intentionally whipping up fear about the coronavirus. After Hilton played a brief video clip of the doctor, he said, "Well, that’s easy for him to say! He’ll still have a job at the end of this, whatever happens."

