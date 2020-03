Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 18:05 Hits: 4

The Senate is hoping for a vote on Monday, but congressional leaders said on Sunday they have yet to reach agreement on what would be the largest bill yet in response to the outbreak.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/03/22/819838485/no-deal-yet-for-massive-coronavirus-aid-package?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics