Rand Paul Tests Positive For COVID-19 - UPDATED

A few minutes ago, Senator Rand Paul's office tweeted this: Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020 So, a couple of things. First, it's good that he was tested and very good that he's quarantined. Lord knows how many vulnerable Senators he could have taken out with an intense debate about the stimulus package right now. Note that he was able to be tested without symptoms because of his position. How many more people are there out there without symptoms passing it around right now who HAVEN'T been tested?

